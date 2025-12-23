Grizzlies' Cedric Coward: Iffy for Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coward is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Jazz with left heel soreness.
Coward logged 25 minutes Monday against the Thunder for the front leg of this back-to-back set, finishing with 16 points, eight rebounds and six assists. If he's unable to suit up, the Grizzlies will need guys like GG Jackson and Olivier-Maxence Prosper to step up on the wings.
