default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Coward is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Jazz with left heel soreness.

Coward logged 25 minutes Monday against the Thunder for the front leg of this back-to-back set, finishing with 16 points, eight rebounds and six assists. If he's unable to suit up, the Grizzlies will need guys like GG Jackson and Olivier-Maxence Prosper to step up on the wings.

More News