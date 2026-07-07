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Grizzlies' Cedric Coward: Leads team in scoring in SL

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Coward logged 23 points (9-21 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three blocks, one rebound, one assist and a steal in 28 minutes during Monday's 109-100 Utah Summer League loss to the Jazz.

Coward was aggressive on the offensive end Monday, getting up a game-high 21 shots en route to a game-high 23 points. In addition to scoring, Coward produced on the defensive end, recording three blocks and a steal. Through two games in Summer League, he has averaged 17.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.5 blocks and 1.0 steals in 26.5 minutes per contest.

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