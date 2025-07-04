Coward (shoulder) is considered doubtful to play in the Salt Lake City or Las Vegas Summer Leagues this month, a Grizzlies spokesperson told Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal.

As a senior at Washington State this past season, Coward was limited to just six games before suffering a shredded rotator cuff and partially torn labrum in his left (non-shooting) shoulder in late November that required surgery. Coward's significant shoulder injury didn't deter the Grizzlies from trading up in the 2025 NBA Draft to select him with the 11th overall pick, and though the 21-year-old wing said during the pre-draft process that he's nearly fully recovered from surgery, he hasn't yet taken part in 5-on-5 practices. Coward is still expected to join the Grizzlies in Salt Lake and Las Vegas and take part in pregame work, but he doesn't look as though he'll be ready for game action until the preseason.