Coward racked up 10 points (4-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes during Sunday's 115-107 victory over the Kings.

Making his eighth straight start, Coward scored in double digits for the fifth time during that span. The 11th overall pick in the 2025 Draft has been getting his starting opportunity while Ja Morant (calf) has been on the shelf, but the duo started together during the Nov. 15 contest in which Morant got injured, so it's not clear what the plan will be once the Grizzlies star gets healthy. During Morant's seven-game absence, Coward is averaging 11.6 points, 5.7 boards, 2.1 assists and 1.6 threes in 28.1 minutes a contest.