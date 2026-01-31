Grizzlies' Cedric Coward: Nets 13 points with five assists
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coward closed with 13 points (5-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and five assists in 23 minutes during Friday's 114-106 loss to the Pelicans.
Coward committed some careless turnovers, which resulted in the rookie spending some extra time on the bench, and he was a minus-13 in the eight-point defeat. It wasn't his best game, but Coward will look to get things back on track Saturday versus the Timberwolves.
