Grizzlies' Cedric Coward: Nets 17 points with three stocks
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coward produced 17 points (7-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt), seven rebounds, one block and two steals across 26 minutes during Wednesday's 124-122 loss to the Hawks.
Coward was strong defensively against Nickeil Alexander-Walker, limiting him to 11 points on 3-for-11 shooting. The rookie also knocked down a clutch triple with just over a minute remaining in regulation to pull Memphis within one, but unfortunately, the Grizzlies weren't able to get the job done. Memphis has now lost four of its last six games and is 9-12 at home.
