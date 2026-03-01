Coward (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against hte Pacers, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Coward drew the doubtful tag for Sunday's game while managing from a right knee sprain, so it comes as no surprise that the rookie first-rounder will be sidelined for a seventh straight game. Walter Clayton, Rayan Rupert and Jaylen Wells should all continue to see extended playing time for as long as Coward is sidelined. Coward's next chance to play is Tuesday against the Timberwolves.