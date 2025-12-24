Coward (heel) is out for Tuesday's game against the Jazz.

Coward has been one of the most productive rookies in the NBA this season, but he'll have to sit this one out due to a left heel injury. If the injury isn't too severe, Coward could potentially return to face the Bucks on Friday, Dec. 26. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope or Cam Spencer could take Coward's place in the starting lineup.