Grizzlies' Cedric Coward: Not playing vs. Utah
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coward (heel) is out for Tuesday's game against the Jazz.
Coward has been one of the most productive rookies in the NBA this season, but he'll have to sit this one out due to a left heel injury. If the injury isn't too severe, Coward could potentially return to face the Bucks on Friday, Dec. 26. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope or Cam Spencer could take Coward's place in the starting lineup.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Cedric Coward: Iffy for Tuesday•
-
Grizzlies' Cedric Coward: Drops 13 in win•
-
Grizzlies' Cedric Coward: Fifth double-double of season•
-
Grizzlies' Cedric Coward: Double-doubles in win•
-
Grizzlies' Cedric Coward: Modest numbers in Sunday's start•
-
Grizzlies' Cedric Coward: Another solid showing•