Coward (knee) won't start against Minnesota on Tuesday.

Coward is available to play following a seven-game absence due to a right knee sprain, though he'll come off the bench and will presumably operate under a minutes restriction. Over his last 10 outings, the rookie first-rounder has averaged 10.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 25.2 minutes per game.

