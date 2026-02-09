Coward (shoulder) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Warriors.

The rookie first-rounder did not play in Saturday's loss to the Trail Blazers due to a shoulder injury. It appears Coward has been cleared to return Monday, which will likely lead to Jahmai Mashack reverting to a bench role. Coward has averaged 11.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.3 threes over 26.3 minutes per game over his last 10 outings.