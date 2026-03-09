Grizzlies' Cedric Coward: Officially out
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coward (knee) won't play Monday against the Nets.
Coward was downgraded to doubtful ahead of Monday's matchup, so the fact that he's been ruled out isn't much of a surprise. This should open up plenty of opportunities for Walter Clayton, Jahmai Mashack and Cam Spencer in the backcourt.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Cedric Coward: Unlikely to play Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Cedric Coward: Not listed on injury report•
-
Grizzlies' Cedric Coward: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Cedric Coward: Doubtful for Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Cedric Coward: Fares well off bench•
-
Grizzlies' Cedric Coward: Not starting in return•