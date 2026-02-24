site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Grizzlies' Cedric Coward: Out again for Wednesday
Coward (knee) will not play Wednesday against the Warriors.
Coward will be sidelined for a fifth straight game and remains without a timetable to return. He's questionable at best for Friday against Dallas.
