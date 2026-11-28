Coward collected 22 points (9-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks over 28 minutes during Friday's 114-109 win over Minnesota.

Coward finished one point shy of tying his season-high mark while putting together one of his best defensive performances, logging his second game of the year with multiple steals and blocks. The young guard was also able to snap out of his shooting slump, draining a pair of triples after going 0-for-11 from beyond the arc across his last two games.