Grizzlies' Cedric Coward: Posts 19 points in SL loss

Coward finished with 19 points (6-10 FG, 5-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, four assists and a block in 27 minutes during Sunday's Las Vegas Summer League championship loss to the Warriors.

Coward continued his strong play at Summer League on Sunday, matching Cameron Boozer with a team-high 19 points on impressive efficiency. Coward excelled from beyond the arc, connecting on each of his five three-point attempts. The 22-year-old pro will look to take a step forward in year two after an impressive rookie campaign in which he averaged 13.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 25.8 minutes per contest across 62 appearances.