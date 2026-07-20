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Grizzlies' Cedric Coward: Posts 19 points in SL loss

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Coward finished with 19 points (6-10 FG, 5-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, four assists and a block in 27 minutes during Sunday's Las Vegas Summer League championship loss to the Warriors.

Coward continued his strong play at Summer League on Sunday, matching Cameron Boozer with a team-high 19 points on impressive efficiency. Coward excelled from beyond the arc, connecting on each of his five three-point attempts. The 22-year-old pro will look to take a step forward in year two after an impressive rookie campaign in which he averaged 13.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 25.8 minutes per contest across 62 appearances.

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