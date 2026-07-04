Grizzlies' Cedric Coward: Pulls down eight rebounds in win

Coward (back) totaled 11 points (3-13 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, one steal and two blocks across 25 minutes during Saturday's 111-74 Summer League win over the Thunder.

Coward missed the final two games of the 2025-26 season with a minor back issue, but suiting up for an exhibition game in Salt Lake City would indicate he's fully recovered. Coward couldn't find his footing offensively Saturday, but he did a nice job on defense and attacking the glass. He'll look to bounce back with a more productive offensive outing in Monday's matchup with the Jazz.