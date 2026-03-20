Grizzlies' Cedric Coward: Questionable for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coward is questionable to play Friday versus the Celtics due to personal reasons.
If Coward sits out Friday's game, Rayan Rupert could get a start and there would be more minutes available for Walter Clayton. Check back for official word on Coward closer to tipoff.
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