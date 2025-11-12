Coward closed with 11 points (3-10 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 133-120 loss to the Knicks.

Coward had one of his worst performances offensively, which is more of a credit to his stellar rookie campaign, and he was able to make up for it defensively by recording two steals and two blocks. He is averaging 14.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.4 blocks and 1.7 threes per game.