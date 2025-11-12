Grizzlies' Cedric Coward: Records two blocks in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coward closed with 11 points (3-10 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 133-120 loss to the Knicks.
Coward had one of his worst performances offensively, which is more of a credit to his stellar rookie campaign, and he was able to make up for it defensively by recording two steals and two blocks. He is averaging 14.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.4 blocks and 1.7 threes per game.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Cedric Coward: Goes for 21 points Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Cedric Coward: Drops 17 in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Cedric Coward: Double-double off bench Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Cedric Coward: Adds support with 14 points•
-
Grizzlies' Cedric Coward: Explodes with 27 points•
-
Grizzlies' Cedric Coward: Drains six triples in victory•