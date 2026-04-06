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Coward (back) is available for Monday's game against Cleveland.

After resting Sunday, Coward is ready to play in the second half of this back-to-back set. Across his last six appearances, the rookie first-rounder has averaged 13.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 steals in 26.0 minutes per game.

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