Grizzlies' Cedric Coward: Rolls to third double-double
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coward provided 19 points (7-15 FG, 5-7 3Pt), 11 rebounds and one assist over 25 minutes during Tuesday's 111-101 loss to San Antonio.
Coward drew his second straight start Tuesday and posted another productive all-around showing. He was certainly feeling it from beyond the arc, where he fell one made triple shy of a new season high. With Ja Morant (calf) expected to miss at least another two weeks, expect Coward and Jaren Jackson to remain key contributors moving forward.
