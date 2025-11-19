Coward provided 19 points (7-15 FG, 5-7 3Pt), 11 rebounds and one assist over 25 minutes during Tuesday's 111-101 loss to San Antonio.

Coward drew his second straight start Tuesday and posted another productive all-around showing. He was certainly feeling it from beyond the arc, where he fell one made triple shy of a new season high. With Ja Morant (calf) expected to miss at least another two weeks, expect Coward and Jaren Jackson to remain key contributors moving forward.