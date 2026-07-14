Skip to Main Content
SportsBasketball
Basketball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Grizzlies' Cedric Coward: Rough shooting night Monday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Coward finished with 17 points (7-23 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 27 minutes in Monday's 96-88 Summer League loss to Dallas.

Coward recorded his second consecutive double-double Monday. However, he continued to struggle shooting the ball and has now gone 3-for-14 from deep in his two Las Vegas Summer League appearances. Turnovers have also been an issue, with the 22-year-old committing eight during that span. Coward is expected to play a prominent role for the Grizzlies during the 2026-27 campaign, so his performances in Las Vegas likely won't affect him one way or another. Memphis plays again Tuesday versus the Warriors, though it wouldn't be surprising if Coward sat out to rest.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!