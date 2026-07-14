Grizzlies' Cedric Coward: Rough shooting night Monday

Coward finished with 17 points (7-23 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 27 minutes in Monday's 96-88 Summer League loss to Dallas.

Coward recorded his second consecutive double-double Monday. However, he continued to struggle shooting the ball and has now gone 3-for-14 from deep in his two Las Vegas Summer League appearances. Turnovers have also been an issue, with the 22-year-old committing eight during that span. Coward is expected to play a prominent role for the Grizzlies during the 2026-27 campaign, so his performances in Las Vegas likely won't affect him one way or another. Memphis plays again Tuesday versus the Warriors, though it wouldn't be surprising if Coward sat out to rest.