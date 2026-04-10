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Coward (back) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Jazz.

Coward will be held out of Friday's contest due to lower-back soreness. The rookie first-rounder's last chance to suit up this season will come Sunday in Houston. With Coward joining a plethora of Memphis players on the inactive list, Adama Bal and Jahmai Mashack should see increased burn.

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