Grizzlies' Cedric Coward: Ruled out for Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coward (personal) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Hawks.
Coward will miss a third consecutive contest for personal reasons, and his next opportunity to play will come Wednesday against the Spurs. With the rookie first-rounder remaining sidelined, Javon Small, Walter Clayton and DeJon Jarreau are candidates to see increased minutes.
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