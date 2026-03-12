default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Coward (knee) won't play Thursday against the Mavs.

Coward will sit out Thursday's game, with it being the first of a back-to-back set, but he should return for Friday's meeting with the Pistons. With Coward unavailable, Jahmai Mashack, Javon Small and Rayan Rupert should see an uptick in minutes.

More News