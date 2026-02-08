Grizzlies' Cedric Coward: Ruled out Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coward (shoulder) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers.
As expected, Coward will miss the second leg of this back-to-back set due to right shoulder soreness, and his next opportunity to play will come Monday against the Warriors. The Grizzlies will be extremely shorthanded in the backcourt Saturday, so Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Walter Clayton and Jahmai Mashack will likely see increased playing time.
