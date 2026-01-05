Coward is out for Tuesday's game against the Spurs due to a left ankle sprain.

Coward turned his ankle in Sunday's defeat to the Lakers and needs to sit out at least one contest to recuperate. The rookie first-rounder faces a quick turnaround Wednesday against the Suns. GG Jackson started the second half Sunday, and it's possible either he or Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will replace Coward in the starting lineup Tuesday.