Coward supplied 13 points (3-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), nine rebounds and four assists across 25 minutes during Friday's 117-116 loss to the Thunder.

Coward did a nice job on the glass and getting easy buckets at the stripe, but he also committed some careless turnovers and finished with a season-high five giveaways. The turnovers were a team-wide issue, with Memphis committing 17 on the evening compared to Oklahoma City's six, and the Thunder outscored the Grizzlies 25-5 in points off turnovers.