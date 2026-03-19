Coward recorded 15 points (4-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 125-118 win over the Nuggets.

Coward needed 12 shots to score 15 points and missed all four of his three-pointers, but he still delivered a decent stat line. This was the fourth time in six appearances in which Coward scored at least 15 points. The rookie out of California has been limited to just six outings since the All-Star break due to a knee injury, and while his availability is something that needs to be checked on a regular basis, he's proven to be consistent when available. He's averaging 13.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game in those six outings.