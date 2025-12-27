Coward posted 15 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Friday's 125-104 win over Milwaukee.

Coward returned from a one-game absence due to a heel injury but picked it up right where he left off, scoring in double digits for the eighth consecutive contest and also adding solid complementary numbers in other categories. Over that eight-game stretch, the rookie out of Washington State is averaging 15.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game.