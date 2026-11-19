Coward amassed 20 points (6-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), three rebounds, five assists and two steals across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 124-121 victory over Cleveland.

Coward was locked in from the jump, not missing a single shot through the first half of action, and he finished with a team-best plus-12 differential in the narrow win. Coward has been in a nice rhythm over the past three, averaging 19.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 3.3 triples, 1.7 steals, 1.0 blocks and just 2.0 turnovers per game on 58.8 percent shooting from the field and 75.0 percent at the line.