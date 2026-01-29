Coward totaled 17 points (6-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and five assists over 27 minutes during Wednesday's 112-97 loss to the Hornets.

Coward had a bounce-back performance against the Hornets. After shooting just 23-percent for eight points in his last game, he was much more accurate with his shot Wednesday on his way to 17 points and five assists. The 11th overall pick in last year's draft currently averages the fourth most points per game among all rookies.