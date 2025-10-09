Coward produced 15 points (4-13 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 7-7FT), six rebounds and two steals in 26 minutes during Wednesday's preseason loss to Boston.

Coming off an 0-for7 performance in Monday's preseason loss to the Pistons, Coward once again struggled with his shot. However, he was able to get to the free-throw line with regularity, from where he shot a perfect 7-for-7. While his long-term role remains a little uncertain, he could see a few extra minutes to begin the season, especially if Ja Morant misses time.