Coward accumulated 12 points (3-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds and three assists across 26 minutes during Wednesday's 131-95 loss to Boston.

While Coward was shooting the lights out to begin the year, he's gone ice cold over the past three games, and it's been particularly brutal from three-point range. He's converted just four of his 17 three-point attempts over this three-game stretch to go with averages of 12.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists per contest. He should bust out of the funk soon enough, though, and with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope exiting Wednesday's game with an elbow issue, Coward could be looking at a potential starting role for Saturday's game in Cleveland.