Grizzlies' Cedric Coward: Sitting out Rising Stars Game
Coward (knee) will miss the Rising Stars Game on Friday, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
The standout rookie will play it safe and sit out this exhibition. He missed the final game before the All-Star break, and it's unclear if his knee soreness will prevent him from suiting up Feb. 20 against the Jazz.