Coward chipped in seven points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists and one block across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 123-103 win over the Jazz.

Coward didn't need to shoulder much of the scoring load with Ty Jerome dominating offensively, but the second-year wing made an impact on the glass and finished with a plus-23 rating. His 28-minute workload suggests he'll remain an important part of Memphis' young rotation, though his scoring opportunities could fluctuate depending on the team's other offensive options.