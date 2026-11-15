Coward finished with 23 points (7-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks across 33 minutes in Saturday's 129-110 victory over Brooklyn.

With Ty Jerome (hip) and Zach Edey (ankle) both sidelined for this contest, Coward put the Grizzlies on his back by tying his season high in points to lead his team to their third win in the last four games. The 23-year-old still appears to have plenty of untapped potential, but he's shown signs of growth. In 12 regular-season appearances during the 2026-27 campaign, Coward is now averaging 13.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals, all career highs, across 28.8 minutes per contest. He has also shot 43.5 percent from deep after draining only 33.8 percent of his attempts in 2025-26.