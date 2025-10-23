Coward finished Wednesday's 128-122 victory over the Pelicans with 14 points (5-5 FG, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals over 22 minutes.

Coward, who was selected with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, had a rough preseason with a 31.1 percent mark from the field. He shined in his official debut, however, as he put together a perfect night from the field and from the line. The Grizzlies have several injuries right now and plenty of question marks in their rotation, making this an ideal situation for the rookie to step up right away.