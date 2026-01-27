Coward closed with eight points (3-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 30 minutes during Monday's 108-99 loss to the Rockets.

Coward had a brutal night shooting the ball, but his fantasy managers will likely be pleased with the usage. He remains mostly a late-round fantasy play, posting averages of 13.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.0 blocks and 1.8 three-pointers in 27.0 minutes per contest.