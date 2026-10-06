Coward recorded nine points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal across 18 minutes in Monday's 132-123 preseason win over the Hawks.

Coward drew the start and contributed across the board despite attempting only six shots. The wing's four assists were particularly encouraging, and he ranked tied for second among Memphis players in both rebounds and assists. Coward has generated plenty of fantasy interest heading into the campaign, and his ability to contribute without requiring significant offensive volume gives him multiple avenues toward fantasy relevance. He's in the mix to open the 2026-27 regular season in a starting role, and a solid showing in preseason will boost his case to crack the first unit.