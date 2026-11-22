Coward finished with 23 points (8-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and four steals over 30 minutes in Saturday's 104-95 loss to Minnesota.

Cameron Boozer (ankle) and Jerami Grant (calf) were unavailable for this contest. Despite Ty Jerome (hip) returning after missing the last four games, Coward tied his season high in points and steals. The 23-year-old did commit six turnovers Saturday. However, he has played well overall during the 2026-27 campaign and is now averaging 15.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals over 28.8 minutes per contest in 16 regular-season appearances. Coward has also shot an efficient 47.2 percent from deep and has drained at least four three-pointers in four of his previous five games.