Coward registered 15 points (4-9 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal across 22 minutes during Saturday's 122-116 preseason loss to Atlanta.

Coward was deployed off the bench Saturday with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope returning from a scheduled night off Wednesday. The rookie guard led the Memphis reserves in scoring despite a tough shooting performance from beyond the arc, as he managed to tack on six points from the charity stripe. Coward will presumably be a factor in the Grizzlies' rotation at some point during his first NBA season, though it remains unclear how involved he'll be at the beginning of the year.