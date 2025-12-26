Coward (heel) is on track to play Friday against the Bucks, head coach Tuomas Iisalo told Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal.

Coward missed Tuesday's game against the Jazz, but he could be available for this matchup. The rookie has been a productive player for the Grizzlies and has established himself in a starting role, averaging 14.4 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game since the beginning of December. If he ends up playing, his minutes are expected to be closely monitored, according to Cole.