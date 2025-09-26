The Grizzlies announced on Friday that Coward (shoulder) is expected to be a full participant in training camp.

Coward missed the Las Vegas Summer League after undergoing shoulder surgery in November of 2024 in college, but Memphis anticipates no limitations for the rookie swingman this fall. It's unclear what kind of role he'll have to open the season, but it's worth noting that Memphis is dealing with several injuries already. The 2025 first-rounder will be a player for fantasy managers to monitor this preseason.