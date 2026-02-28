Coward (knee) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Pacers.

It appears as though Coward will miss a seventh consecutive game while recovering from a right knee sprain, and the Grizzlies will likely take things slow with the rookie first-rounder, given that the team is not contending for a spot in the Western Conference Play-In Tournament. Jaylen Wells, Walter Clayton and Rayan Rupert should continue to operate in elevated roles for as long as Coward is sidelined.