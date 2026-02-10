default-cbs-image
Coward is doubtful to return to Monday's game against the Warriors due to a right knee injury.

Coward shook off a shoulder injury and was cleared to play Monday, but he's since suffered a knee injury. Scotty Pippen started the second half in his place, but Cam Spencer and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope should also factor into the mix in the second half if Coward is unable to return.

