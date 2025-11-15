Grizzlies' Cedric Coward: Upgraded to questionable
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coward (foot) has been upgraded to questionable for Saturday's game against the Cavaliers.
Coward was initially considered doubtful for this contest. Presumably, he'll warm up before a final decision is made on his status. If he's held out, players such as Cam Spencer, Vince Williams and John Konchar could be more involved for the Grizzlies.
