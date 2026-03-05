Grizzlies' Cedric Coward: Won't play Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coward (knee) is out for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Coward will hit the sidelines for the second leg of this back-to-back set, but he should be able to get back out there for Saturday's meeting with the Clippers. With Coward out, expect more minutes for Walter Clayton, Jahmai Mashack and Cam Spencer.
