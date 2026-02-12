Coward (knee) is out for Wednesday's game versus the Nuggets.

Coward will sit out Memphis' final game before the All-Star break, giving him a full 10 days to rest his sore right knee. The Grizzlies return with a back-to-back out of the break, however, leaving his status for next Friday's matchup against Utah up in the air. For now, he should be considered questionable for that one. Expect more minutes for Cam Spencer and Javon Small Wednesday evening.