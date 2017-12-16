Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Active Friday

Parsons (back) is active and will come off the bench for Friday's game against the Hawks,

Parsons has averaged 12.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.8 blocks, and 2.0 triples across 24.5 minutes over the Grizzlies' previous four games. He is presumably in line for a similar workload Friday assuming he avoids any setbacks.