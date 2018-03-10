Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Available to play Saturday

Parsons (rest) will be available for Saturday's contest against the Mavericks.

Parsons was rested Friday after missing Wednesday's contest due to attending the funeral of a longtime friend. It's unclear at the moment if he'll re-enter the starting five. Over his past three appearances, Parsons has averaged 3.7 points and 1.3 assists across 13.3 minutes.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories