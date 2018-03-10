Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Available to play Saturday
Parsons (rest) will be available for Saturday's contest against the Mavericks.
Parsons was rested Friday after missing Wednesday's contest due to attending the funeral of a longtime friend. It's unclear at the moment if he'll re-enter the starting five. Over his past three appearances, Parsons has averaged 3.7 points and 1.3 assists across 13.3 minutes.
