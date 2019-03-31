Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Battling illness
Parsons is doubtful to return to Saturday's game against the Suns due to an illness.
Parsons has yet to play in the second half due to the illness, hence the doubtful designation. The Grizzlies have a quick turnaround against the Clippers on Sunday, and it remains unclear if the 30-year-old's status for that game will be impacted, assuming he remains out Saturday.
